Hindu Raksha Dal takes responsibility of JNU attack

Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on January 5.

JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers, says Pinky Chaudhary of Hindu Raksha Dal.

Claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition systems, reports said.

The JNU attack drew reactions from many politicians, academicians, and the Bollywood community.