Hindus In Assam Visiting Church On Christmas Will Be Beaten: Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal district general secretary Mithun Nath has made a controversial statement during a meeting at Cachar district on Thursday. He has threatened to brutally beat up Hindus if they visit a church on Christmas day.

“If Hindus go and visit churches on Christmas day, they will get brutally beaten,” he said,” he said as reported by Barak Bulletin.

Referring to a recent incident in the Meghalaya capital, where the Vivekananda Cultural Centre was allegedly locked up by members of the Khasi Students Union, the Bajrang Dal leader alleged that temples are being closed down in Shillong hence this cannot be allowed.

“They are locking temples in Shillong and we are going and celebrating with them. This cannot happen, we will not allow this to happen,” he said.

However, the mission’s secretary confirmed that that the temple in its premises was not locked up and matter was only related to the cultural centre. The centre is a part of the local branch of the Ramakrishna Mission.

“I know what the headlines will be on December 26. Bajrang Dal goons vandalised Oriental School will be the news in every newspaper, but we don’t care. We will not allow Hindus in programmes during Christmas when they are locking gates of temples in Shillong,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Nath went on to say that the Hindutva group takes pride in being called “gundas”.

“The press calls us Gunda Gang. If our Hindu girls are touched and harassed we will become gundas and we are proud of it,” he said.