Hindutva Leader Satya Ranjan Borah Detained On His Way To Dhing MLA Islam’s Residence

Hindutva leader Satya Ranjan Borah was arrested by the police on Wednesday from Batadroba in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Hindutva leader Satya Ranjan Borah had reportedly objected to Dhing MLA Aminul Islam’s controversial remarks and demanded the arrest of Islam by December 7. Seeing as it did not come to be, Borah set out to protest outside the residence of the Dhing MLA.

Prior to reaching the residence of Aminul Islam, Borah reached the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev in Batadroba Than. Speaking to the media there he strongly condemned the MLA’s comments.

From there, while on his way to MLA Islam’s residence, Borah was stopped by Nagaon district administration near Shantijan Bazar in Batadroba. Later he was detained by the police.

After his arrest, the associates of Satya Ranjan Borah sat on dharna in front of the police vehicles. Police then managed to remove his associates and take Borah to Nagaon Police Station.

