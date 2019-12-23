Hiren Gohain, Homen Borgohain Demand Release of Akhil Gogoi

Scholar Hiren Gohain, author and journalist Homen Borgohain on Sunday demanded the release of peasants’ leader Akhil Gogoi arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in Assam.

The Asom Nagarik Samaj, a citizens’ group, held a silent sit-in protest to demand the release of Akhil Gogoi and others, who were arrested during anti-CAA protests across the state.

They also slammed the government for arresting Pro-talks Ulfa leader Jiten Dutta and other activists of various organizations in the state for intensifying agitation against CAA.

Scholar Hiren Gohain, author and journalist Homen Borgohain, poet and critic Harekrishna Deka, singer Sudakshina Sharma, novelist Laxminandan Bora, writer Anima Guha, story writer Apurba Sharma, artist Noni Borpujari, actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, singer Pulak Banerjee, social scientist Apurba Kumar Baruah were among those who attended the protest.

Akhil Gogoi was booked under the UAPA by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and flown into Delhi by the central agency.

The Assam police had arrested pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta in connection with an arson and vandalism incident at the RSS office in Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district on December 12.