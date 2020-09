Historical Kazipara Jama Masjid of Chapar, Dhubri has been included in the Assam Darshan Scheme of the state government.

This was announced by Bilasipara East Constituency’s MLA Ashok Kumar Singhi. Appearing suddenly at the mosque premises, he informed the Masjid Committee of the same.

Under the scheme, a one-time assistance of 10 lakh rupees will be offered to the Committee, besides offering an annual assistance of Rupees 2.5 lakhs.