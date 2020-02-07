Historic Rally at Kokrajhar for PM’s visit

A historic rally awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kokrajhar as Assam is all set to witness one of the biggest rallies later today to celebrate the Bodo Accord.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a gathering there around 12:30 pm to ‘hail the historic Bodo agreement’ and seven thousand volunteers have started receiving people coming in four trains and eight thousand vehicles.

More than four lakh people from the Bodo autonomous tribal districts and other areas of the state are expected to attend the programme.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December in which three people were killed.

“Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

Thank you Kokrajhar! I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s programme. https://t.co/8oxrP0v969 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

The Bodo Accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union and a civil society group for bringing lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

A cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organised to showcase the diversity of the state, a statement said.

‘I do not think any people will be left in any villages in Bodo areas. Only maybe old and sick will stay back’ said Mr Chandan Brahma, Assam minister, enthusiastic about the rally.

The protesting Non-Bodos have also withdrawn their protest as a mark of respect to Prime Minister’s visit. Assam Government will formally present ULFA’s charter of demands of talk for sovereignty to the Prime Minister and shall await for guidance from the Prime Minister, informed Assam Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A new dawn, fresh vigour and renewed hope in Assam!



The Bodo Accord will help the youth fulfill their aspirations. https://t.co/GarBiaT7Pm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

Over 1,615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream within two days of the signing of the agreement.

This is noteworthy the Prime Minister had to twice cancel a visit to Assam following anti CAA protest. A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded ‘Khelo India’ games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.