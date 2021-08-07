“History Has Been Scripted”: PM Modi On Neeraj Chopra’s Gold In Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra’s historic win and remarked that his achievement will be remembered forever.

“History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

HISTORY. MADE.



Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut!



He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!@WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zBtzHNqPBE — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

“Neeraj Chopra, India’s Golden Boy! India’s Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers ! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters,” India’s Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports tweeted.

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA



India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !



India’s Olympic History has been scripted!



Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers !



Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

In a moment of pride for India, athlete Neeraj Chopra has clinched a medal in the finals of Javelin Throw in the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has brought home the 10th Olympic Gold medal.

Chopra has created history in Indian athletics by fetching a medal at Olympic Games after nearly 121 years. Norman Pritchard claimed the 200m silver on July 22, 1900. Chopra has also become the second Indian to win a gold in an individual Olympic event.

Considered as one of the best Javelin players globally, the 23-year-old is an Indian track and field athlete and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army. He hurled the javelin at 88.07m to break his own national record. Chopra’s previous best was the 88.06m gold-medal winning throw at the 2018 Asian Games.