NationalTop Stories

Hizbul-Mujahideen Narco-Terror Case: NIA Chargesheet against Trafficker

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

The NIA filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special court in Mohali against a narco trafficker for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons and carrying out narcotics sales for furthering terrorist activities of Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the case.

Manpreet Singh of Amritsar has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Friday last.

Related News

Assam Registers 1,182 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate…

Double Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu Returns Back Home Safe,…

Night Curfew In Cachar Extended By 2 Months

GU PG Admission Entrance Exams To Be Conducted Offline On…

The case, registered in April last year in Amritsar, relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck, and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession.

“Shergojri was an overground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, who had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

During a search, 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani-origin were seized from his possession.

A further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Huge Consignment of Ganja Worth Rs. 1crore Recovered

You might also like
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 21 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported

Top Stories

Heroin Worth ₹29.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

Assam

Guwahati Refinery Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Top Stories

NPP Will Continue to Support BJP; Himanta, NPP leaders headed for Imphal

Assam

RMC predicts rainfall in Assam & Meghalaya

National

CBSE Class X Results To be Declared Tomorrow