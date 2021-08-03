Hizbul-Mujahideen Narco-Terror Case: NIA Chargesheet against Trafficker

The NIA filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special court in Mohali against a narco trafficker for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons and carrying out narcotics sales for furthering terrorist activities of Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the case.

Manpreet Singh of Amritsar has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Friday last.

The case, registered in April last year in Amritsar, relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck, and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession.

“Shergojri was an overground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, who had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale for furthering terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

During a search, 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani-origin were seized from his possession.

A further investigation into the case is underway.