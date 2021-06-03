Hojai Doctor Assault Case: Another Two Arrested

In the latest development, another two persons have been arrested in connection to the physical assault case of Dr. Seuj Senapati at Lanka in the Hojai district.

The Lanka Police arrested the person after a search operation on Wednesday night. The arrested have been identified as Imdadur Rahman and Nur Hussain.

Meanwhile, police arrested 26 persons so far including two women in connection to the Fultali incident where a doctor has been brutally assaulted at a COVID care center after a patient passed away.

Dr. Seuj Senapati got a bone fracture in his face as per the report of CT Scan. However, the report also said that the condition of Dr. Senapati is now stable and that he is out of danger. He is under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Moreover, Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also visited Fultali in Lanka of Hojai District to take stock of the situation. He visited Fultali for further investigation on the physical assault of Dr. Senapati.

With his presence at Fultali in Lanka, the DGP makes several important announcements related to the case.

The DGP announces that the investigation of the recent incident will be expedited in full force and will be conducted immediately under the direct supervision of CID.

Upcoming procedure on the mentioned case to proceed as fast track court, says DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Because of the physical assaults and violence on Health workers in recent time, DGP Mahanta announces that strict police patrolling will be enforced at Covid Care Centres all over the state.

The DGP further stated, “Physical assault on Medical personnel on duty will not be tolerated.”

As informed by the state authority and the DGP himself, all the criminals associated with the case of assaulting Dr Senapati have been arrested. And criminals will be subject to the EPIDEMIC Act, adds the DGP.

While addressing the media, the DGP also said, “There was an attack on the police at that time. The PDPP Act will be enforced for this on the attackers.”

