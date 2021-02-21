Hojai: Minor Allegedly Raped, Murdered

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
4

In a shocking incident of sexual assault and brutality, a seven-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a 30-year-old man, in Hojai’s Borhulla gaon on Sunday.

As per sources, the body of the deceased minor was found in a paddy field backside of the region. When the body was found it was partially-naked and soaked in blood.

It may be stated that the minor had gone missing from her uncle’s wedding.

Related News

JP Saikia Appointed VC Of BSSR Varsity In Golaghat

It’s A Boy: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome…

Speculation Over Date Of Assam Polls Continues

Ghy: Panic Sets In As Don Bosco School Teacher Tests COVID…

Later, Police and Magistrate reached the spot and started an investigation on the matter.

Locals in the village have also demanded an investigation into the matter and asked for the perpetrator to be hanged to death.

You might also like
Regional

International Organisation praises Nagaland’s COVID-oriented education

Top Stories

3 Dead, 9 Injured In Boko Accident

Sports

Indian teenager wins gold at World Shooting Championships

National

Sivasagar Among 5 Archaeological Sites To Be Developed: Sitharaman

Regional

HSLC Result: 4 Students Secure Positions from Kamrup (M)

Regional

Leaders condole Biraj Sharma’s demise

Comments
Loading...