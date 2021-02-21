Hojai: Minor Allegedly Raped, Murdered

In a shocking incident of sexual assault and brutality, a seven-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by a 30-year-old man, in Hojai’s Borhulla gaon on Sunday.

As per sources, the body of the deceased minor was found in a paddy field backside of the region. When the body was found it was partially-naked and soaked in blood.

It may be stated that the minor had gone missing from her uncle’s wedding.

Later, Police and Magistrate reached the spot and started an investigation on the matter.

Locals in the village have also demanded an investigation into the matter and asked for the perpetrator to be hanged to death.