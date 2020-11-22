Hojai Zilla Parishad Prez Car Accident, One Killed

A head-on collision between the Hojai Zilla Parishad president Ramabala Devi’s car and another vehicle led to a major accident killing one and leaving four wounded on Saturday night.

The accident took place when a wild elephant came in front of the vehicles.

The driver of the other vehicle – a TATA Sumo was killed at the accident site. The driver has been identified as Abdul Wahid.

President Ramabala Devi has been severely injured along with other three passengers belonging to both the vehicles.

All of them have been admitted to Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital & Research Centre for further treatment.