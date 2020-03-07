Holi: Local holiday declared in Guwahati on March 10

By Pratidin Bureau
Holi: Local holiday declared in Guwahati on March 10
The administration of the Kamrup Metropolitan District has declared a local holiday on March 10 within the jurisdiction of the district on account of Dol Jatra/ Holi festival.

The district administration on Friday issued an order declaring a local holiday on March 10 to enable the people to celebrate the festival of colour, Holi in reference to the wishes expressed from various quarters, seeking to declare March 10 as holiday to enable the government employees and teachers to visit their native places to celebrate the festival.

The administration issued the order declaring the local holiday for all the State government offices, schools and colleges on March 10.

