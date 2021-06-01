Delhites now needn’t worry about procuring alcohol during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as the state government has approved home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and web portal.

With this, citizens can avail alcohol at their doorstep with the click of a few buttons.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the license holders in the Form L-13 category will be allowed to facilitate home delivery of liquor.

“The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution,” An official notification by Delhi government stated.

However, alcohol shop owner who do not possess the L-12 license will not be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorsteps of customers.

Further, mobile apps and web portals for the service is currently being developed and will be released soon to the public.

Under the previous rules, home delivery was not explicitly barred, but holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery “at the residences only if order is received through e-mail or by Fax (not on telephone)”.

Notably, the Supreme Court last year had observed that states should consider allowing home delivery of liquor after mass crowding was witnessed outside liquor shops during operational hours amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.