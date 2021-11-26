Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tributes To 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Martyrs

Calling the 2008 incident a “cowardly” act, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, “Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks”, adding that the nation was grateful and will always be indebted to the sacrifices of those who died during the attacks.

Thirteen years on from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the attacks. 166 people were killed and another 293 were injured as the whole city was under siege for nearly 60 hours.

मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वालों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देता हूँ और उन सभी सुरक्षाकर्मियों के साहस को सलाम करता हूं, जिन्होंने कायरतापूर्ण हमलों में आतंकवादियों का डटकर सामना किया। पूरे देश को आपकी वीरता पर गर्व रहेगा। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव आपके बलिदान का ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/rgW2xsoXVj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks are among the worst terror strikes ever in India that were carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. 10 Lashkar terrorists spread across the city and carried out firings and bombings in multiple locations. The entire episode lasted for four days.

Since then, India along with world powers the US, UK, and France have repeatedly asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators to justice, but no such action was taken by Pakistan.

India has further shared detailed evidence with Pakistan on a number of occasions but Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed continues to run his organization.

