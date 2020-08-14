Home Minister Amit Shah tests COVID-19 Negative

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he tested negative for Covid-19 nearly 2 weeks after he contracted the disease. He announced his test result on Twitter.

“Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank god and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few days on the advice of the doctors,” tweeted Mr Shah.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 2.4 million mark after 65,553 fresh cases were registered within a span on 24 hours. On Friday, the overall tally rose to 2,461,190 while the death toll stand at 48,040.