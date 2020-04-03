Home Ministry releases Rs. 11,092 crores to all States

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs. 11,092 crores under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) to all States. The funds were released following the assurance given on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers.

With a view to make available additional funds to the State Governments for taking preventive and mitigation measures for containment of COVID-19, Central Government on March 14 has already made a special dispensation for utilization of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

According to reports, this fund was allowed to be utilized for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipments for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for Government hospitals.