Homen Borgohain’s Last Rites to be Performed with National Honour

The last rites of noted litterateur Homen Borgohain will be performed with national honours at Navagraha crematorium on Wednesday, informed Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The last rites of the eminent litterateur will be performed with national honours and Dr. Ranuj Pegu has been given the responsibility to arrange accordingly,” Dr. Sarma tweeted in Assamese.

The mortal remains of Borgohain will be taken to his home from GNRC hospital after which it will be taken to Sankardeva Kalashetra where his fan followers will pay last tribute. The mortal remains will then be taken to Niyomiya Barta’s office, Amar Asom’s office, Guwahati Press Club, Asom Sahitya Sabha, Asomiya Pratidin’s office to pay tribute.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma would pay his last respects to the departed soul at the Srimanta Sankarkev Kalakshetra.

Homen Borgohain passed away at the GNRC Hospital in Guwahati at 6:58am on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was awarded the 1978 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra.

He returned his Sahitya Academy award in 2015 in protest against the lack of tolerance being created at the Indian society.

Homen Borgohain was born on December 7, 1932, in a small village in Dhakuakhana in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

