Horoscope Today, April 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – Four of Wands Time for celebration! Success is on the cards. You may reconnect with an old friend. Things will work in your favor. A family get-together will bring joy. Angel Message – New beginnings Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Four of Swords Take help from others—you don’t have to do everything alone. Save money and take some rest. Sit back and analyze to improve future outcomes. Angel Message – You need some healing Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon Emotions may be unstable, so avoid making decisions. Trust your instincts. Be calm, especially health-wise. Avoid arguments. Angel Message – Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Eight of Cups Disconnect from the mechanical world. Follow your heart and spend quality time with family. Reflect on personal matters. Angel Message – Spread love, light, and smiles Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Three of Pentacles Teamwork brings success and financial gains. Avoid overworking for better health. Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color – Grey Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Magician A lucky day! You’re on track to achieve your goals. Financial gain is indicated. Be grateful. Possible hand pain, so take care. Angel Message – Express yourself Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Fool It’s time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Great time to invest. Abundance is flowing in all directions. Good health, and couples may expect a baby. Angel Message – Follow your passion Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords Avoid fights and be cautious with finances. Couples should avoid heated discussions. Health-wise, keep your temper in check. Angel Message – Make the best choice Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Four of Pentacles Money flow looks good. Avoid major decisions today. Travel is likely. You may experience back pain—take care. Angel Message – Discover your courage Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Eight of Pentacles A great day for investment or starting new work. Salary increment likely. Exercise more patience. Rest is essential for health. Angel Message – Set your goals Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the horizon. Keep an eye on your blood pressure. Angel Message – Seek clarity in life Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor You are in a balanced state but avoid arrogance. It’s a good time to make decisions, but consult elders. Take care of your legs to avoid injury. Angel Message – Take a leap of faith Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium, here to guide you toward abundance, prosperity, love, and peace for 17th April. You can reach me at 6000652920.