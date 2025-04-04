Horoscope Today, April 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – Death – Something painful or uncomfortable in your life is about to end. Be ready for positive changes. Face your fears and let them go. Embrace yourself. Angel Message – Be ready for change. Lucky Color – Pink and White Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Be prepared for great changes in both your personal and professional life. Emotionally, you are very happy today. Financially, you are abundant. Enjoy the company of loved ones. Angel Message – Stay calm. Lucky Color – Brown Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – Get up and face the world. Move forward and enjoy the moment. Stop procrastinating, and honor and love yourself. Angel Message – Be kind to yourself. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – Control and balance your emotions today. Let go of emotional baggage. It’s time to start fresh in a stuck situation. Financially, you will be at peace. Angel Message – Utilize your strength wisely. Lucky Color – Green and White Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Beware of fake people. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. Avoid gossip and refrain from lending money. Take some time off for yourself today. Angel Message – Trust your intuition. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Financially, you will be at peace or gain wealth. Partnership businesses or teamwork will yield great results. Angel Message – Be calm. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and learn to manage your emotions. You may be in self-destruction mode, so take control. Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone blindly. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – It’s time to release unwanted emotional baggage. Financially, you are in a very good position today. Enjoy time with loved ones and indulge in your favorite meal. Angel Message – Live in the moment. Lucky Color – Pink and Blue Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – A new project is on the horizon. This card also signifies power and arrogance, so be mindful of your attitude. You are emotionally heightened today—respect everyone. Angel Message – Love is your energy. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Empress – Today is a great day for you. New beginnings or good news are on the way. Couples may plan for a family or receive good news. Financially, it’s a great day to invest. Angel Message – Spend some time in nature. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take a pause and reconsider your decisions. It’s time to slow down a little. Control your anger, grief, and anxiety. Spend some time alone and avoid making major decisions today. Angel Message – Believe in yourself. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King of Wands – Relax and enjoy the moment. People may seek your advice today. Expect miracles in your life. Be a happy person and spend time with family. Angel Message – Work on yourself. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 4
Hey, lovely people! That’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. Just ask for what you desire, and you will receive it. Lots of love, Rj Aaliya Rj, Tarot & Energy Healer Clairvoyant & Psychic Medium ✨ Follow me on Instagram: @mediumofmiracles555 ✨
