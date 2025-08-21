Horoscope Today, August 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card: The Magician – Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Things will be in your favor. Financial gains are likely in various sectors. Promotion is on the cards. Angel Message: New beginnings Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 4
Tarot Card: 4 of Cups – Take help from others; you cannot do everything alone. Save money. It’s time for you to rest. Avoid making major decisions. Let go of certain things in your life. Angel Message: You need some healing Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: The Moon – Emotionally, you may feel a little unstable, so avoid making decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. Stay calm for your health. Don’t let others manipulate you. Focus on one thing at a time. Angel Message: Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 3
Tarot Card: 8 of Cups – Disconnect from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Spend time with family. Let go of the past. Clean your space, including your home, office, and thoughts. Angel Message: Spread love, light, and smiles in people’s lives Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: 3 of Pentacles – Teamwork will bring luck and financial gain. Avoid overworking. Prepare your manifestations. Time to invest in your dream house. Focus on your goals. Angel Message: Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color: Grey Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: The Magician – It’s a lucky day that can help you achieve your goals. Financial gains are likely. Be grateful for what you have. Health-wise, you may experience some pain in your hands. Angel Message: Express yourself Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 7
Tarot Card: The Empress – Time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance is coming from all directions. Couples may expect a baby. Overall health looks good. Angel Message: Follow your passion Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 6
Tarot Card: Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finances. Couples should avoid arguments that may lead to disputes. You may lose some money. Control your temper for better health. Angel Message: Make the best choice Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 6
Tarot Card: 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is good. Avoid taking decisions in any sector. Travel is likely. Health-wise, you may have back pain. Angel Message: Discover your courage Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 4
Tarot Card: 8 of Pentacles – A great day to invest. New work or salary increment is likely. You need more tolerance in life. Health-wise, take some rest. Angel Message: Set your goals Lucky Color: Blue Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. New beginnings are on the cards. Health-wise, monitor your blood pressure. Angel Message: You need more clarity in life Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 8
Tarot Card: The Emperor – You are in balance mode, but don’t be arrogant. A good time to take decisions. Avoid making decisions without consulting elders. Health-wise, avoid leg injuries. Angel Message: Take a leap of faith Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 1
