Horoscope Today, August 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card: The Fool Today brings the energy of new beginnings. Embrace spontaneity, trust the unknown, and take a leap of faith — whether in love, career, or a personal goal. This isn’t the time to overthink. Your courage and adventurous spirit will carry you far, but remember to stay aware of your surroundings. In relationships, you may feel ready to explore or express something new; just be sure you’re being honest with yourself. Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 6