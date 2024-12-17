Horoscope Today, December 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles - Today is day where need to wait for everything, things will be delay .Good day to invest .Don’t give money to anyone. Say no as and when required. Plan your day otherwise there will be delay and overwork. Don’t apply for new job or start any new business. Angel Message – stay calm Lucky Color –white Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – knight of Wands – Avoid Misunderstanding.Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid fights and travel. Don't judge people let them explain them. Move on and let the past go. Angel Message – Ask for help from others. Lucky Color –white Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be the centre of attraction. Good news. The family will bring good news or have a family get-together. Great day to buy new things. Invest in gold. Angel Message – Enjoy the moment Lucky Color –Brown Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card- 5 of wands – You may face situation which will be against you ,try to control your temper and avoid that place.Clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on cards. Angel Message – Stay Calm Lucky Color –Green Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 Of pentacles – Good day to buy property. Listen to elder people. Take suggestions from others if required. Avoid travel. Spent some time with yourself. Angel Message – Time to take care of your health Lucky Color –Yellow Lucky Number –6
Tarot Card- Page of swords – Use your maturity to make decisions in life. Have fun but in a balanced manner. Don't lose your temper. Be receptive to changes. Angel Message – it's time to give pause and think don’t be at hurry. Lucky Color –white Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- Page of cups - New news or new beginnings is on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant. Angel Message – Stay calm Lucky Color – white and Yellow Lucky Number – 2 and 8
Tarot Card- Queen cups – Tap your inner abilities and Knowledge. Trust your intuition. Enjoy the moment. Take care of your spending. Angel Message – Stay positive Lucky Color –Red Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- The Lovers– Great to build trust and love in a relationship. New relationships are on the cards. Financially stable. Don't overthink anything. Angel Message – Be the centre of divine love. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 3,
Tarot Card- Death – Something long painful and stagnant phase of your life will end. New Begging’s is on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life. Let go of your past. Angel Message – Ready to embrace change Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card- 9 Of Pentacles – Wish or Dream come true.Joyful day. Balance life enjoy each and every moment. Give some rest and have fun. Financially it’s a great day. Angel Message – Live the moment Lucky Color – Blue and white Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire. Lots of love Rj Aaliya Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.
