Horoscope Today, December 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card: 2 of Cups – This week, you will be the center of love, affection, and joy. It's a great time for business partnerships. A new person will enter your life. Romantically, your partner will be happy with you. Financially, cash flow will be great, and you will be on the receiving end. New beginnings and opportunities will knock on your door. Angel Message: Enjoy the moment Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 9