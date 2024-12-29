Horoscope Today, December 29: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – 2 of Swords Today, you may feel emotionally unstable. Others may try to confuse you, but listen to your inner voice. Avoid overthinking and stay calm. Angel Message – Spend some time in nature Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 3 of Swords Avoid fights in any relationship today. Don’t start anything new. Projects or work will be delayed but will proceed. Heartbreak is on the cards. Low self-esteem may arise. Angel Message – Chant “I AM THE CENTRE OF DIVINE LOVE” Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles Things may be delayed today. Someone very close to you might disappoint you. You could lose some money, so avoid investments and loans. Release all your anger. Angel Message – Chant “I AM ABUNDANT FROM ALL DIRECTIONS” Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Magician Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news is on its way. Children will bring happiness. It’s a good day for students to plan their future. Today, whatever you do, you will succeed. Be grateful to the universe. Angel Message – Try to connect with people with more love. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacles Today will be hectic and busy. Don’t let your emotions take over. Financially, you will spend and earn equally. Sudden travel is on the cards. Angel Message – Trust your intuition Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles Time for celebration. Victory is on the cards. Teamwork will bring success and prosperity. Happiness is on its way. Enjoy the moment and seek blessings from your ancestors. Angel Message – Be happy and celebrate Lucky Color – Orange Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 5 of Swords You may feel emotionally disturbed today. Try some deep breathing exercises. Avoid fights. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Handle conflicts positively. Angel Message – Set yourself free from doubt about yourself. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands A happy day for you. New things or events will take place. A new beginning or work is on the cards. You will receive money today. Long-pending issues will be resolved. Angel Message – Heal yourself Lucky Color – Violet Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups Today, you will have many choices, so choose wisely. It’s time to enjoy new job or work opportunities. Don’t let anyone manipulate you or mislead you. Listen to your inner voice. Angel Message – Harmony with your own thoughts will bring happiness. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles A great day to buy new property. New people or situations will bring happiness to your life. Time for celebration. A marriage proposal may be on the horizon. Today is your lucky day. Angel Message – Use your inner strength to achieve your goal. Lucky Color – Brown Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles Finally, long-pending issues or painful situations are about to end or have already ended. Be ready to embrace new and positive changes in life. Listen to your parents or seek their blessing or support in work or personal life. Financially, you will be stable but take care of your savings. Angel Message – Embrace the good things Lucky Color – Pink Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – King of Wands Good news is on its way. Time to show your inner strength and achieve your goals. You will receive long-pending dues. Recognition, awards, or achievements are on the cards. Angel Message – Use your wisdom to be at ease. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 9
Hey lovely people, that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it, and you will receive what you desire. Lots of love, RJ Aaliya RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555
