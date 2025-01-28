Horoscope Today, January 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – The Star: Growth is on the cards. New beginnings bring positive results for your projects or work. You can make investments. Single people will receive love or marriage proposals, and those in relationships will experience harmony. Health-wise, it's a great day. Angel Message – You will have ample options in all sectors of life; whichever you choose, success will follow. Lucky Color – Pink Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 8 of Swords: Be careful. Don’t trust anyone blindly. You will receive many options today, but it’s best to wait before making any decisions. People in relationships may face hardship. Health-wise, you may feel weak and experience back pain, so drink lots of water, check your posture, and eat light food. Angel Message – Your intuition is very strong; use it. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords: New ideas will bring prosperity in both your personal and professional life. If you’re waiting for positive results from an interview, job, or business, the answer is yes. You will receive justice in the areas you deserve. Health-wise, you may experience pain in your hands or headaches, but you’ll feel better by evening. Angel Message – Engage yourself in artistic activities. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Hermit: Take a pause today or rest; you are overworked physically and emotionally. It’s not a good day to make decisions. Isolate yourself and spend some time in nature. Listen to your elders. Health-wise, you may feel low, but with proper diet and rest, you will be fine. Angel Message – Don’t worry; relax, meditate, release, and trust the universe. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Sun: Good news is on the cards in all sectors. Use your confidence to achieve success. Expect good physical and mental health. Trust your abilities. Angel Message – The direction of your life will change; embrace the good change. Lucky Color – Orange and Yellow Lucky Number – 1 and 3
Tarot Card – The Lovers: Love will bring joy and glory to you. If you’re waiting for someone to say yes to your love proposal, the answer is yes. It’s also a good time to invest. Whatever work you do will yield positive results. Health-wise, enjoy life. Angel Message – Whatever you do, you will receive support from the universe. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Ace of Cups: New beginnings in job and business are on the way. Enjoy peace of mind and body. Avoid arguments and refrain from making investments today. Listen to your gut feelings. Health-wise, drink plenty of water. Angel Message – Time to make decisions based on your heart’s true desires. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – The Chariot: It’s time for you to balance your personal and professional life. A journey is on the cards. Self-control is required today. Move forward in life and take care of your diet and lifestyle. Angel Message – Time to heal yourself. Take rest and spend some time in nature. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 of Wands: You are in a very strong financial position. Don’t lend money to others. Focus on your goals. Health-wise, take care of your emotions. Angel Message – Engage yourself with creative work. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Wheel of Fortune: It’s time to enjoy your luck. You will get new opportunities in life, leading to growth in all areas. Enjoy your health. Angel Message – Keep some flowers of any color near you. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – 10 of Wands: You will be overworked. Don’t take on any emotional baggage. You may face challenges in life, so take a pause and restart yourself. Health-wise, you may experience back pain and swelling in your hands. Angel Message – Take rest and read your favorite book. Lucky Color – Pink Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Page of Swords: Don’t be aggressive. Show love, care, and empathy towards people and animals. Control your temper. Take risks, but do so wisely. Health-wise, overthinking and anger can lead to stress and anxiety. Angel Message – Do some meditation or spend time in nature. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Hey lovely people, that’s it for this week! Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it, and you will receive what you desire. Lots of love, Rj Aaliya {Radio Jockey on 92.7 Big FM}, Tarot and Energy Healer Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium
