Horoscope Today, June 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups Today is a day of delays and waiting. It’s a good day for investments, but avoid lending money. Say "no" when necessary. Plan your day well to avoid overwork. Avoid applying for new jobs or starting new ventures. Angel Message – Stay calm Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Knight of Wands Avoid misunderstandings—communicate clearly in both personal and professional life. Control your temper. Stay away from arguments and unnecessary travel. Don’t judge others—let them explain. Let go of the past. Angel Message – Ask for help from others Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups Success will shine in every area of life. You’ll be the center of attention and receive praise. A family get-together or good news from loved ones is likely. It’s a great day to make purchases or invest in gold. Angel Message – Enjoy the moment Lucky Color – Brown Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands You may face opposition today—avoid confrontation and stay calm. Be clear in your communication. It’s best to avoid parties and gatherings. Travel is not advisable today. Angel Message – Stay calm Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles A good day to invest in property. Listen to elders and seek advice if needed. Avoid unnecessary travel and spend some quiet time with yourself. Angel Message – Take care of your health Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Page of Swords Use your wisdom to make decisions. Have fun, but stay balanced. Control your temper and stay open to changes. Angel Message – Pause and reflect; don’t rush Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Page of Cups New beginnings and emotional stability are on the horizon. Work will progress well, and financial flow remains steady. Angel Message – Stay calm Lucky Colors – White and Yellow Lucky Numbers – 2 and 8
Tarot Card – Queen of Cups Tap into your intuition and inner wisdom. Enjoy the present but watch your spending habits. Angel Message – Stay positive Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Lovers A wonderful day to build love and trust in relationships. New bonds may form. Financially stable. Avoid overthinking. Angel Message – Be the center of divine love Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Death A painful or stagnant phase is coming to an end. Embrace the fresh start that’s coming your way. Release the past. Angel Message – Be ready for change Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Death The end of a negative phase is near. Let go of your past. Though change can be hard, it often leads to growth. Angel Message – Stay calm and grounded in the coming months Lucky Color – White Lucky Numbers – 3, 5, and 9
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles A wish or dream may come true today. It's a joyful day—enjoy the moment and give yourself a break. Financially, it’s a strong day. Angel Message – Live the moment Lucky Colors – Blue and White Lucky Number – 1
That’s it for this week, lovely people! Always remember—the Universe has your back. Just ask, and you shall receive what your soul truly desires. Lots of love, Rj Aaliya RJ, Tarot & Energy Healer, Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium