Horoscope Today, May 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – The Magician Time for celebration! Success is on the cards. You may reconnect with an old friend. Things will work in your favor. Learn a new skill or utilize your experience. Plan your work and act accordingly. Angel Message – New beginnings Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups Take help from others – you can't do everything alone. Save money. Take some rest. Clean your space. Past decisions may hurt, but it’s okay – learn from them. Financial planning is essential. Angel Message – You need some healing Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon You may feel emotionally unstable, so avoid making major decisions. Trust your gut feelings. Others may try to rattle you – don’t give them that power. Avoid being judgmental. Stay calm; today is a day of learning. Angel Message – Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups Disconnect from the mechanical world. Follow your heart. Spend time with family. Sometimes, you just need to say “no.” Be cautious of surroundings and people – don’t let others control your life. Plan your finances. Angel Message – Spread love, light, and smiles Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles Teamwork will bring good luck and financial gain. Avoid overworking. It’s time to celebrate. Go with the flow. New opportunities are on the way. A good day to buy something new. Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color – Grey Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Magician It’s a lucky day to achieve your goals. Financial gain is indicated. Be grateful for what you have. New people may enter your life. Clean your space and go with the flow. Pay respect to your ancestors. Angel Message – Express yourself Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress Enjoy the fruits of your hard work. It’s a good time to invest. Abundance is coming from all directions. Couples may expect a baby. Overall, good health is indicated. Angel Message – Follow your passion Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords Avoid conflicts. Be careful with your finances. Couples should avoid arguments today. Financial loss is possible. Health-wise, control your temper. Angel Message – Make the best choice Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles Money flow is good. Avoid taking decisions in any sector today. Travel is likely. Health-wise, back pain might trouble you. Angel Message – Discover your courage Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles A great day to invest. New work opportunities or a salary increase are on the cards. You need to develop more tolerance. Rest is important for your health. Angel Message – Set your goals Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the horizon. Health-wise, monitor your blood pressure. Angel Message – Seek more clarity in life Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor You’re in a balanced state, but avoid arrogance. It’s a good time to make decisions – just consult elders first. Health-wise, be careful of leg injuries. Angel Message – Take a leap of faith Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya – clairvoyant and psychic medium here to guide you in attracting abundance, prosperity, love, and peace for May 12. You can reach me at: 6000652920