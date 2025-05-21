Horoscope Today, May 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Hey, I need you to shift your focus to your dreams and start working on them. Plan your finances. Time for you to choose those people who stand by you. Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend or relative who will bring good news to you. Angel Message – New beginnings Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Stop doubting yourself. Start a new project or apply for a new job. If you are already working, it’s time to focus more. Take help from others—you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Relationships need communication and attention; they are on auto-pilot mode. Buy some plants or saplings. Angel Message – You need some healing Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Hey, be careful today—other people may try to manipulate you. Emotionally, you will be a little unstable, so don’t make any decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. Health-wise, you need to increase your water intake. Don’t buy any special equipment or device. Plan your travel. Do some physical activity. Angel Message – Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – All you need is a little "me time" to restart everything. Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Clean your space and buy new things that make you happy. Travel to the mountains or go swimming. Angel Message – Spread love, light, and smiles in people's lives. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Take advice from people you trust. Make some changes in daily life and follow a healthy routine. Teamwork will bring good luck and finances. Financial gain is on the cards. Health-wise, avoid overworking. Plan your week or day thoroughly. Let some people and situations go. Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color – Grey Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Magician – Focus on your goals. Great day to manifest your wish. Best time to buy new things or start something new. If you’re planning to apply for a new job, go for it. It’s a lucky day and will help you achieve your goals. Financial gain. Be grateful for whatever you have. Health-wise, you may feel pain in your hands. Angel Message – Express yourself Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – Plan your travel. Time for you to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance is coming from all directions. Health-wise, couples may expect a baby, and overall health is good for all. Great day for love or marriage proposals. Angel Message – Follow your passion Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finances. Couples, avoid discussions that may lead to arguments. You may lose some money. Health-wise, control your temper. Don’t plan any travel. Great time to let go of things and say sorry to someone who deserves it. Clean your space. Angel Message – Make the best choice Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Hey, reconsider your decisions. Travel abroad is on the cards. Some people will go out of your life, so be ready for that. Money flow is great. Don’t make any major decisions today. Health-wise, you may have back pain. Past events may cause minor issues, but let go of things. Clean your garden. Angel Message – Discover your courage Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Can you please let go of things and move on in life? Make new friends. It’s a great time to invest. New work or an increment in salary is likely. You need more tolerance in life. Health-wise, take some rest and drink water. Complete any pending paperwork. Great day to manifest. Angel Message – Set your goals Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Avoid fights. You may face property-related issues. It's time to resolve long-pending family matters. Present yourself well today. New beginnings are on the cards. Health-wise, check your blood pressure. You may face issues with your car or bike. Angel Message – You need more clarity in life Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You are in a balanced mode, but don’t be arrogant. It’s a good time to make decisions, but avoid doing so without consulting your elders. Health-wise, avoid injuries to your legs. Old property or court cases may get resolved. New people will show up. You may recover old pending dues. Angel Message – Take a leap of faith Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Lots of love, Rj Aaliya (Radio Jockey at 92.7 Big FM), Tarot and Energy Healer, Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Let me know if you'd like this formatted for a social media post or newsletter!