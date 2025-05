Tarot Card – The Moon Avoid misunderstandings, especially with your partner. Be honest with yourself. Though you’re going through a tough time, remember — it’s just a phase. Tame your fears, especially those about the future. We can’t control what lies ahead or change the past. What we have is the present — so live this moment. It’s Monday — offer prayers to your ancestors. Angel Message: Spend some time in nature Lucky Colors: Green and Brown Lucky Number: 1