Horoscope Today, November 22: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – King of Wands – Plan your day. Please avoid sudden plans. Avoid misunderstandings. Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid traveling long distances. Check electrical appliances. Donate something to someone. Angel Message – Ask for help from others. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles – Today is a day where need to wait for everything, things will be delayed. Good day to invest. Don’t give money to anyone. Say no as and when required. Avoid going to your relatives’ house. Clean your space. Drink lots of water. Angel Message – Stay calm. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Temprence – Success awaits you in every sector of life. People will praise you and you will be the centre of attraction. Good news. Family will bring good news or have family get together. Plan your future or apply for any job or make new business plans. Friends will come over and spend some time. Angel Message – Enjoy the moment. Lucky Color – Brown Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – You may face situations which will be against you, try to control your temper and avoid that place. Be clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on cards. Angel Message – Stay Calm. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Good day to buy property. Listen to elders. Take suggestions from others if required. Avoid travel. Spend some time with yourself. Clean your desk and cupboard. Call old friends. Angel Message – Time to take care of your health. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Use your maturity to take decisions in life. Have fun but in balanced manner. Don’t lose your temper. Be receptive of changes. Angel Message – It’s time to pause and think don’t be in a hurry. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – New beginnings are on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant. Angel Message – Stay calm. Lucky Color – White and Yellow Lucky Number – 2 and 8
Tarot Card – Queen of Cups – Tap you inner abilities and knowledge. Trust your intuition. Enjoy the moment. Take care of your spending. Angel Message – Stay positive. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Lovers – It’s great to build trust and love in relationship. New relationships are on the cards. Financially stable. Don’t over think anything. Angel Message – Be the centre of divine love. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Death – Something long, painful and stagnant in your life will end. New beginnings are on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life. Let go of your past. Angel Message – Ready to embrace change. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Death – A bad phase is end or about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. Let go of your past .Change is sometimes difficult but best way is to accept and move on. Angel Message – Next few months, just be calm and grounded. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 3, 5 and 9
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – Wishes or dreams come true. It’s a joyful day. Balance your life and enjoy every moment. Get some rest and have fun. Financially, it’s a great day. Angel Message – Live the moment. Lucky Color – Blue and White Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for November 22. You can reach me at – 6000652920.
