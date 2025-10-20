Horoscope Today, October 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

✨ 21 Diyas for Prosperity in All Directions Light 21 diyas, each with a gomti chakra and clove (laung). Set your intention for luck, wealth, success, and prosperity to flow in all directions. ✨ 11 Diyas at the Entrance Light 11 diyas with 2 cloves each at the entrance of your home to invite positivity, blessings, and good fortune. May this Diwali fill your life with light, joy, and endless blessings. From my heart to yours, wishing you a very Happy Diwali! 🪔💫 — RJ Aaliya