Horoscope Today, October 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card: 3 of Cups – Today is all about fun and happiness. A time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Today is also a good day to apply for a new job or start a new project. Angel Message: New beginnings Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 4
Tarot Card: 4 of Swords – Take help from others; you cannot do everything alone. Save money. It’s time for you to rest and reconsider your decisions. Angel Message: You need some healing Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: The Hanged Man – Emotionally, you may feel a little unstable, so avoid making decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. People may try to manipulate you, so don’t decide based on a one-sided story. Angel Message: Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 3
Tarot Card: 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Spend quality time with your family. Take a break from your routine work. Don’t feel the need to explain yourself. Angel Message: Spread love, light, and smiles in people’s lives Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: The Judgement – Teamwork will bring good luck and financial gains. Avoid overworking for health reasons. Financial gains may come from personal investments. A great day to plan buying a car or investing in land. Angel Message: Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color: Grey Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: The Magician – It’s a lucky day that will help you achieve your goals. Financial gains are possible. Be grateful for what you have. Health-wise, you may experience pain in your hands. Follow your inner voice. Remember, the magic is within you. Angel Message: Express yourself Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 7
Tarot Card: The Empress – Time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. A good time to invest. Abundance comes from all directions. Health-wise, couples may expect a baby. Overall, good health for all. Angel Message: Follow your passion Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 6
Tarot Card: Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with finances. Couples should avoid discussions that may lead to arguments. You may lose some money. Health-wise, control your temper. Angel Message: Make the best choice Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 6
Tarot Card: 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is good. Avoid making decisions in any sector today. Travel is on the cards. Health-wise, you may experience back pain. Angel Message: Discover your courage Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 4
Tarot Card: 8 of Pentacles – A great day to invest. You may get a new work opportunity or a salary increment. You need more tolerance in life. Health-wise, take some rest. Angel Message: Set your goals Lucky Color: Blue Lucky Number: 2
Tarot Card: Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Health-wise, check your blood pressure. Angel Message: Need more clarity in life Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 8
Tarot Card: The Emperor – You are in balance mode but avoid arrogance. A good time to make decisions, but consult elders first. Health-wise, avoid leg injuries. Angel Message: Take a leap of faith Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 1
✨ 21 Diyas for Prosperity in All Directions Light 21 diyas, each with a gomti chakra and clove (laung). Set your intention for luck, wealth, success, and prosperity to flow in all directions. ✨ 11 Diyas at the Entrance Light 11 diyas with 2 cloves each at the entrance of your home to invite positivity, blessings, and good fortune. May this Diwali fill your life with light, joy, and endless blessings. From my heart to yours, wishing you a very Happy Diwali! 🪔💫 — RJ Aaliya