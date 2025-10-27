Horoscope Today, October 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot Card – 6 of Cups – Today is all about fun and happiness. Childhood memories may resurface or someone from your childhood may visit you. It’s a time for celebration. Reconnect with your old friends. Success is on the cards. You can apply for a new job or start a new project today. Angel Message – Reconnect with nature Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take a pause. Don’t make any major decisions today. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Take rest. Reconsider opinions. Take help from others — you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Angel Message – All you need is a break Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Time to balance your finances. Avoid overthinking. Focus on the present situation. Invest in assets. Listen to your gut feelings. People may try to manipulate you, so don’t make decisions based on a one-sided story. Angel Message – Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – You are overthinking every situation. Let others do their job and fulfill their responsibilities. Disconnect from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Spend time with your family. Take a break from your repetitive routine. Don’t over-explain yourself. Angel Message – Stop overthinking Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 10 of Swords – Someone you trust may take advantage of you, so be careful. Don’t believe a one-sided story. Long-term issues will end, but the lessons may come with pain, which will make you stronger in life. Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color – Grey Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Magician – It’s a lucky day that will help you achieve your goals. Financial gain is indicated. Be grateful for what you have. You may experience pain in your hands. Follow your inner voice. Remember, the magic is within you. Angel Message – Express yourself Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – It is time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance will come from all directions. Couples may expect good news regarding pregnancy. Overall, health remains good. Angel Message – Follow your passion Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights and arguments. Be careful with your finances. Couples should avoid heated discussions that may lead to conflict. There may be some financial loss. Healthwise, control your temper. Angel Message – Make the best choice Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is good. Avoid making major decisions today. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise, you may experience back pain. Angel Message – Discover your courage Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – A great day to invest. New work opportunities or salary increments are possible. You need more patience in life. Healthwise, take some rest. Angel Message – Set your goals Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise, get your blood pressure checked. Angel Message – You need more clarity in life Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – The Emperor – You are in a balanced state of mind, but avoid being arrogant. It is a good time to make decisions. Don’t take major steps without consulting your elders. Healthwise, avoid injuries to your legs. Angel Message – Take a leap of faith Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
