Horoscope Today, September 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 4 of Wands Hey, I need you to shift your focus to your dreams and start working on them. Plan your finances. It’s time to choose those people who truly stand for you. Time for celebration—success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend or relative, which will bring good news. Angel Message: New beginnings Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 4
Tarot card – 3 of Pentacles Stop doubting yourself. Start a new project or apply for a new job. For those already working, focus more on your tasks. Take help from others—you cannot do everything alone. Save money and take some rest. Relationships need communication and attention; they are on autopilot mode. Buy some plants or saplings. Angel Message: You need some healing Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 2
Tarot card – The Moon Be careful today; others may try to manipulate you. Emotionally, you may feel a little unstable, so avoid making major decisions. Listen to your gut feelings. Health-wise, increase your water intake. Avoid buying special equipment or devices. Plan your travel and engage in physical activity. Angel Message: Self-courage is the need of the hour Lucky Color: Yellow Lucky Number: 3
Tarot card – 8 of Cups All you need is a little “me time” to restart everything. Disconnect from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Spend time with family. Clean your space and buy things that make you happy. Travel to the mountains or go swimming. Angel Message: Spread love, light, and smiles in people’s lives Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 2
Tarot card – 3 of Pentacles Take advice from people you trust. Make some changes in your daily routine and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Teamwork will bring good luck and financial gains. Avoid overworking. Plan your day or week carefully. Let go of people and situations that no longer serve you. Angel Message: Listen to your gut feelings Lucky Color: Grey Lucky Number: 2
Tarot card – Magician Focus on your goals. Today is a great day to manifest your wishes. It’s the perfect time to buy new things or start something new. If you’re planning to apply for a job, go for it. Financial gain is possible. Be grateful for what you have. Health-wise, you may experience pain in your hands. Angel Message: Express yourself Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 7
Tarot card – The Empress Plan your travel. It’s time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. A good time to invest. Abundance is coming from all directions. Couples may expect a baby, and overall health is favorable. Great day for love or marriage proposals. Angel Message: Follow your passion Lucky Color: Green Lucky Number: 6
Tarot card – Knight of Swords Avoid fights. Be careful with your finances. Couples should avoid discussions that may lead to arguments. You may lose some money. Health-wise, control your temper. Avoid planning travel. This is a great time to let go of things and apologize to someone who deserves it. Clean your space. Angel Message: Make the best choices Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 6
Tarot card – 4 of Pentacles Reconsider your decisions. Travel abroad is possible. Some people may leave your life, so be prepared. Money flow is good. Avoid making decisions hastily. Health-wise, you may experience back pain. Past issues may cause minor disturbances, but let go of things. Clean your garden. Angel Message: Discover your courage Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 4
Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles Let go of past burdens and move on. Make new friends. Invest today—it’s a great time. New work opportunities or salary increments are possible. Practice patience and tolerance. Health-wise, take rest and drink plenty of water. Complete any pending paperwork. Great day to manifest your desires. Angel Message: Set your goals Lucky Color: Blue Lucky Number: 2
Tarot card – Page of Wands Avoid fights. You may face property-related issues. Resolve long-pending family matters. Present yourself well today. New beginnings are on the cards. Health-wise, check your blood pressure. You may encounter minor issues with your car or bike. Angel Message: Seek clarity in life Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 8
Tarot card – The Emperor You are in balance, but avoid arrogance. It’s a good time to make decisions, but consult your elders before taking any major steps. Health-wise, avoid leg injuries. Old property or court matters may be resolved. New people will enter your life. Pending dues will be received. Angel Message: Take a leap of faith Lucky Color: White Lucky Number: 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium, who will guide you to attract abundance, prosperity, love, and peace for 17 September. Wishing you all a very happy Viswakarma Puja.