Horrific Ferry Accident in Nimatighat, More Than 100 Passengers Suspected To Be Dead

Horrific ferry accident reported at the Nimatighat of Jorhat in Assam on Wednesday.

The accident took place after the collision of two ferries coming from two different directions on the river Brahmaputra.

More than hundred passengers were loaded in the ferries that are now suspected to be drowned.

It has been suspected that more than 100 passengers are also dead in the accident at Nimatighat today and 1 ferry has drowned completely.

The ferries were travelling from Jorhat’s Nimatighat to Majuli when the collision took place.