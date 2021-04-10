Horse Riding Club Launched In USTM

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya on Saturday launched a Horse Riding Club on its campus located in Baridua, Ribhoi.

Rakesh Sethi, Deputy Inspector General, Group Centre, CRPF, Guwahati graced the event as the Chief Guest. Col. Shomir Bhatnagar, Officer in Charge,47, Assam R&V Squadron NCC, Sayed Ali, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM also graced the occasion.

During the launch, USTM Chancellor M. Hoque and was followed by an address by his deputy Prof. G.D. Sharma. Addressing the gathering, Hoque said, “It has been scientifically proven that the sport of horseback riding has many therapeutic qualities which provide both physical and mental health benefits.”

“Horse riding also opens up new career opportunities for the participants and also gives them an upper hand in job opportunities especially in Civil Service, Sports, Defence and Police Department”, he added.

After that, an information brochure of the USTM horse riding club was inaugurated by the dignitaries and was followed by a couple of speeches by Col. ShomirBhatnagar and ShriSayed Ali respectively.

The keynote address was delivered by the Chief Guest Rakesh Sethi. Congratulating the entire USTM family for this holistic initiative, he said, “The Riding club will definitely help the students in becoming fit to face any kind of challenges in the world.”

“It will also help the students in reducing mental stress and therefore help them inexcellingacademically” he added.

A horse riding show was held as well.

The USTM Riding Club will not be only limited to university students and therefore will be accessible for everyone across the nation. Eight professional trainers cum caretaker have been appointed to look after the eight horses currently available in the Riders Club. Within a year, the number of horses in the club will be sixteen. Elephant rides will also be available in the USTM campus very soon.