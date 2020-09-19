“Hostels To Remain Closed” – HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
328

Hostels of educational institutions in Assam will not open now. However, students can take classes from their home districts itself by joining any educational institute.  

This was announced by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

The Minister also reiterated the fact that the students coming to schools from September 21 have to bring along with them a written NOC, without which, they won’t be allowed in the premises.

He, at the same time, informed that those who can’t be physically present in schools can attend online classes.  

