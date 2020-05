The Kamrup (M) administration has declared Hotel Rajkamal and MS Road in Fancy Bazaar as the ‘Containment Zones’ after a person was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The district administration announced the area as a containment zone after a worker of a godown tested COVID-19 positive on Monday.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday—one a patient at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who originally hails from Morigaon.