Houston Top Cop asks Prez Trump “Keep your mouth shut!”

George Floyd’s death has sparked debates worldwide and law enforcement agencies have come under massive criticism and scrutiny by protesters. Amidst the outrage against law and order officials, police personnel in different parts of the US have extended their solidarities.

The New York City and Miami police knelt with protesters and demonstrators. While many law and order personnel condemned the police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis citizen of African American origin, Houston Police chief Art Acevedo specifically has been outrageously vocal about the ongoing protests and asked US President Donald Trump to “Keep your mouth shut!” if he doesn’t have anything constructive to say.

Trump in a conference advised the governors to “dominate” the protests. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” said Trump. Acevedo asserted, “It’s not about dominance, it’s about winning hearts and minds.”



Furthermore, Floyd’s death has allured the attention of global citizens and social media users have proactively raised their voices against racial discrimination.

#BLACKOUTUESDAY was a black square campaign carried out on Tuesday that dominated the space on Instagram where users posted black photographs as a sign of protest against racial injustice. Bollywood celebrities came forward too in support of all persecuted minorities on their respective Instagram handles.