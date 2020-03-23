How GMCH responding COVID-19? | IN PICS

Many of the general doctors in the city without taking the general protocol simply referred the patients to GMCH |READ IN FULL

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is working closely with Government of Assam, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.













GMCH has a detailed pandemic flu plan that was developed in partnership with the Government of India and other agencies including WHO, that has been adapted for a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

It may be mentioned here that many of the general doctors in the city without taking the general protocol simply referred the patients to GMCH and creating a heavy rush since this morning.