How is Assam’s Sporting Personality Associated with Cotton University?

Cotton University has come up with an exceptional decision for the sportspersons of the state in order to grow their academic career along with the sports career.

Cotton university has launched an undergraduate course- the first-of-its-kind in the Northeast for the sportspersons and the famous faces from the sports field who are also students of the University are Sprinter Hima Das, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Swimmer Shivangi Sarma, Cricketer Riyan Parag, Swimmer Anyatam Rajkumar, Badminton player Suzen Buragohain, Orijit Chaliha, Athlete Raktim Mohan and Badminton player Ashmita Chaliha.

The university authority has also wished Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain for her outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lovlina Borgohain will face the 2019 World Champion and top seed Busenaz Surmenellii in the much-anticipated semi-final on August 4.

The Cotton University authority said that the bachelor’s degree course envisages offering the much-needed flexibility to outstanding sportspersons of the region to pursue their studies, along with the sporting careers.

The authority further informed that the meritorious sportsperson from the Northeast will be able to continue their higher education under this course at Cotton University. For example, as in the case of Lovlina Borgohain, if she wants to attend the classes, she could contact us and we will arrange for classes for 2-3 weeks whenever she is available in Guwahati.

“Sports is important and so is the education for the sportspersons. They do not get time to attend regular classes for their scheduled training or events and therefore, we have launched this programme so that they can take forward both their careers in education as well as in sports,” the authority informed.

The course has been designed in a way that would later enable a student to pursue a master’s degree in any of the desired subjects opted as a special paper during the undergraduate programme by the selected sportspersons. The course comprises 120 total credits with 20 credits each spanning over six semesters. The minimum duration of the programme is three years. However, an enrolled student will have the flexibility to stretch his or her studies up to six years.

