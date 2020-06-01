How to check HSLC result online

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA will announce the results of Assam HSLC or Class 10 examination on June 6, Saturday.

The announcement by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come across as a major relief for the Class 10 board students who have been waiting for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results for nearly two months now.

According to SEBA sources, the results will be declared at 9 am.

The result for Assam SEBA HSLC Exam 2020 will be available on these websites—

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

www.ExamResults.net

www.ExamResults.net/assam/

www.IndiaResults.com

www.exametc.com

www.newsnation.in

www.newsstate.com

https://iresults.net

www.AssamJobAlerts.com

www.AssamResult.in

www.results.siksha

www.assam.siksha

www.jagranjosh.com

The SEBA 10th result can also be checked via SMS. For checking the SEBA Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type​ SEBA20roll number and send it to 57766.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the Assam HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27. The results of Higher Secondary examination can be expected by June-end.