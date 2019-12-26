HPC mill employees asked to vacate quarters

A recent order by the liquidator to occupants of all quarters of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited to vacate by January 31, 2020, has “set the ball rolling” for the company’s liquidation, according to the National Company Law Tribunal order in November.

On behalf of liquidator Kuldeep Verma, the authorities issued a notice to the around 900 HPC mill employees to vacate their quarters by January 31, 2020.

The state government has allegedly failed to keep the roofs over the heads of around 900 HPC employees’ families intact, let alone reviving the two mills.

‘So long our 36-month arrears salaries and other benefits are paid, we’re not going to leave our quarters. If the government uses forces to vacate the quarters, they’ll have to do it over our bodies’, president of the Joint Action Committee of Recognized Union of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, Manobendra Chakravarty said.

The Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively. The mill workers have not received salaries for 35 and 33 months respectively.