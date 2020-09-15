HRC “Not Happy” Over Non Submission Of CAA Martyrs Report

The Human Rights Commission on Tuesday expressed displeasure over non submission of report on five persons who were martyred during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that took place in December last year.

The commission alleged that even after repeated hearings on January 13, January 30, February 20 and February 25, the government did not take the matter seriously and has not given any report.

Finally, at the hearing held on September 14, the government was given a one-month deadline. The court has directed compensation towards the martyr’s families if the government does not submit the report within the allotted time.

The family of Shaheed Ishwar Nayak and Abdul Alim, who are currently 18 years of age, will have to be paid a compensation of Rs 3 lakh, while the family of Dipanjal Das and Chem Stafford who were under 18 years of age will have to be paid a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, the court said.

This was stated by Niran Barai, Chairperson, Legal Department, Provincial Congress, at a press conference held at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati.

Additionally the families of the five martyrs have filed a case against the policemen who killed them and demanded their punishment along with a compensation of Rs 20 Lakh. The hearing of the case is scheduled for November 16.