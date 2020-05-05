HRD Ministry Announces New Dates for JEE, NEET Exam

The Human Resources Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that JEE (Main) exam will be held from July 18-23 while NEET will be held on July 26.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier deferred JEE Main 2020, which was to be conducted on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May.

The minister further stated that a decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams.

The NEET and JEE exams were postponed after the nationwide lockdown was announced from March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The plan is to conduct entrance examinations like NEET and JEE in June. But it is extremely important to keep reviewing the Covid-19 situation,” a UGC official told news agency PTI on April 25.

The NTA had earlier extended the date for correction of application of both the examinations till May 3.

The central government had taken this key decision on March 27 and had said that the JEE and NEET entrance exams would be postponed to the last week of May keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown. “Since parents and students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed the National Testing Agency to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE (Main) till last week of May,” Pokhriyal had said in a tweet.