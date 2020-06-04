HS Results To be Declared on June 25: AHSEC

The result of Higher Secondary examination will be declared on June 25, informed Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The result will be declared at 9 am.

The council will provide the booklet in the office premises. The student will receive marksheets and certificates in the office premises itself.

The result will be declared through the website. The list of websites are mentioned below:

This year a total of 2,36,809 students appeared in the examination out of which 1,75,175 are from Arts stream, 40,588 are from Science stream, 18,178 from Commerce, and 868 are vocational subjects.