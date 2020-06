The Government of Assam will be awarding the “Anundoram Barooah Award” to the students of the state soon.

The students securing star marks and above in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination/High Madrassa Examination/F.M. Examination and Sanskrit Pali & Pravesika Examination, Assam during the year 2019 are eligible for the scheme.

The students securing star marks and above in HSLC 2020 examination, will receive an amount of Rs. 20,000 instead of a laptop.