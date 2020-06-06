HSLC 2020: Darrang Tops Followed by Dibrugarh & Lakhimpur

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10 Result 2020 on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The total pass percentage this year has been 68.80%.

The first position Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang (Total marks 595).

The 2nd position holder Alankrita Gautam Baruah from Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh (Total marks 594)

While three students hold 3rd position. They are Debisma Priya Bora from Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayapur, Jyotishman Deva Sarma from Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Borbhag and Chaki G Bulton from St. Mary’s H.S. School, Guwahati 3 (Total Marks 591).

MERIT LIST OF FIRST TEN RANKS