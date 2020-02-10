HSLC 2020: English Question Paper Includes ‘Kali Bihu Festival’

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
HSLC 2020: English Question Paper Includes 'Kali Bihu Festival'
0

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination which started on Monday, has left students confused with a question on Bihu or maybe Kali Puja.

In a question which asked students to write an application to the Principal requesting him to grant a half-day on the occasion of the Kati Bihu, the board printed it as “Kali Bihu”, making students think it to be a ‘New Bihu festival’ or ‘Kali Puja’.

In another typo, the question paper mentioned the name of the dragon as ‘Cartard’ instead of ‘Custard’.

It is to be mentioned that this year in Assam around 3,48,739 HSLC candidates and 9,707 AHM candidates are appearing for the board examination in 860 centers.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

CAB: Black flag waved at Sonowal in Delhi

Regional

I am mad: Gautam Roy

Regional

Attackers Of Man In Meghalaya Identified

National

Police believe Burari deaths a case of mass suicide

Entertainment

Sunil Chhetri To Make Mini Screen Debut

Regional

Mob lynches one near Guwahati

Comments
Loading...