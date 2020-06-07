HSLC 2020: Rs 20,000 for meritorious students

The students securing star marks and above in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination/High Madrassa Examination/F.M. Examination and Sanskrit Pali & Pravesika Examination, Assam this year will get an amount of Rs 20,000 instead of a laptop under Anundoram Barooah Award scheme.

The Anundoram Borooah Award Scheme was launched by the Govt. of Assam in the year 2005 with the sole aim of enhancing healthy competition amongst the student community and to help them to enrich their perception through up-to-date knowledge and information with the help of IT education.

