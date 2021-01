The routine/programme for HSLC and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) board exams has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) today.

The exams will be organized in two shifts – morning shift (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon shift (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM). While the practical exams will be held on March 4th and 5th, the theory written exams will be held from May 11th through June 1st 2021.

Check the full schedule below –

Theory Exam Schedule

Instructions